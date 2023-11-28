Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Ryerson has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ryerson to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.63. Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryerson will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,716.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $115,208.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at $330,459.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,716.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,409. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryerson by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RYI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

