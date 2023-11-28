Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Announces $1.13 None Dividend

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Arch Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years. Arch Resources has a payout ratio of 3.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $27.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

ARCH opened at $165.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.38. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $759,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $759,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $29,334.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,421.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,296 shares of company stock worth $909,037. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

