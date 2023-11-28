Symbol Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $156.43 million and approximately $655,434.99 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Symbol

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,279,051,822 coins and its circulating supply is 5,840,258,094 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

