FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the transport operator on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 160.60 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 146.29. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15,989.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.48. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 92.66 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.32).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.