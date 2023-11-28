FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the transport operator on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 160.60 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 146.29. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15,989.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.48. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 92.66 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.32).
