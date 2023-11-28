UIL (UTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

UIL (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

UIL Stock Up 0.8 %

LON:UTL opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £100.19 million, a P/E ratio of -219.44 and a beta of 0.76. UIL has a twelve month low of GBX 112 ($1.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 180 ($2.27). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 120.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 134.23.

Insider Transactions at UIL

In other UIL news, insider Stuart J. Bridges bought 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £23,966.40 ($30,272.07). 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UIL

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

