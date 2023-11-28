Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.31

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Calnex Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

Calnex Solutions stock opened at GBX 73.99 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of £64.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2,416.67 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 102.42. Calnex Solutions has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 197 ($2.49).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.39) target price on shares of Calnex Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers in the Americas, North Asia, and internationally. The company offers Calnex SNE-X, a solution for the problem of ethernet testing; Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; SNE Ignite, a network emulation for 5G O-RAN; Sentry, a solution for remotely monitoring multiple NTP, PTP, and clock signals in data center networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation; and NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance.

