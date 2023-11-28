Telecom Plus Plc (TEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Telecom Plus Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of LON TEP opened at GBX 1,637 ($20.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,555.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,596.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Telecom Plus has a 12-month low of GBX 1,412 ($17.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,530 ($31.96). The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,931.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50.
