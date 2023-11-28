Telecom Plus Plc (TEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Telecom Plus Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON TEP opened at GBX 1,637 ($20.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,555.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,596.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Telecom Plus has a 12-month low of GBX 1,412 ($17.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,530 ($31.96). The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,931.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50.

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

