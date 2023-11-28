Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $363.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Gartner alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Insider Activity at Gartner

Institutional Trading of Gartner

In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total transaction of $105,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,058.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,140 shares of company stock worth $35,420,368 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Gartner by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Gartner by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Gartner by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $431.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gartner has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $432.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.94.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.