Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.29.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRI. UBS Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Thomson Reuters stock opened at $141.25 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $111.00 and a 1 year high of $141.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.57 and its 200-day moving average is $128.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.61.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.50%.
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
