trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRVG. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $6.25 to $5.80 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in trivago by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,877,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 663,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in trivago by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 207,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in trivago by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,121,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 55,417 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $2,418,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in trivago by 476.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 704,062 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. trivago has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. trivago had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $171.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that trivago will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $2.8138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

