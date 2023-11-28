TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

In other TransUnion news, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $1,000,000.

NYSE:TRU opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.43.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -32.81%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

