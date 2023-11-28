C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $92.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.73.

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $78.69 and a 52 week high of $108.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.