Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WMS

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $752,085.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 360,327 shares of company stock valued at $45,775,213. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,570,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,745,000 after acquiring an additional 204,267 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $121.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $134.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.