Brokerages Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Target Price at $87.85

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -63.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,405,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,415,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,098,000 after buying an additional 972,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,545,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,519,000 after buying an additional 820,482 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,024,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,015,000 after buying an additional 775,499 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,691,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

