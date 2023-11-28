Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $71.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHAK opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,560.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

