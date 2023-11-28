Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $71.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.06.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack
Shake Shack Stock Performance
NYSE SHAK opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,560.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $80.58.
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Shake Shack
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
See Also
