Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 248 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 248 ($3.13).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BARC. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.28) to GBX 240 ($3.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 190 ($2.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 139.58 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.18, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.51). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 145.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 150.22.

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 65,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.06), for a total transaction of £106,010.31 ($133,902.12). 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

