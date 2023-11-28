Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 211.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.33 ($2.95).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKS. Bank of America raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 197 ($2.49) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.92) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.28) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Cheryl Potter acquired 50,000 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £123,500 ($155,993.43). In related news, insider Fiona Dawson acquired 9,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.20 ($25,117.09). Also, insider Cheryl Potter acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £123,500 ($155,993.43). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 59,213 shares of company stock valued at $14,368,597. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LON:MKS opened at GBX 248.22 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 231.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 210.61. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 116.80 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 260.50 ($3.29). The company has a market capitalization of £4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,235.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 500.00%.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

