Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Navient Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.55. Navient has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Navient had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Navient will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Navient

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Navient by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Navient by 33.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Navient by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 65,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

