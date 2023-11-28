LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $102.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.07.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,290,000 after acquiring an additional 787,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,140,000 after acquiring an additional 569,887 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.57.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.