Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $89.32 Average PT from Analysts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.32.

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Etsy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ETSY

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,838 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,191 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10,070.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after buying an additional 1,415,378 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 40.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,666,000 after buying an additional 1,047,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.77.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.