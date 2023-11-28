Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Target Price at $51.96

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.96.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Enbridge Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $392,142,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Enbridge by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.