Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Target Price at $51.96

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.96.
ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.
Enbridge stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12.
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.23%.
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
