Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $25.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

NYSE:BRX opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 92.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,068,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,125,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,073.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,754,000 after buying an additional 2,762,529 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

