FutureFuel Corp. (FF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

FutureFuel Price Performance

Shares of FF opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. FutureFuel has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $270.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of FutureFuel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at $874,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

