Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $501.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

CHTR stock opened at $396.84 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 111.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

