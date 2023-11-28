Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

