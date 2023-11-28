Analysts Set Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) PT at $156.33

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $146.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $146.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.79. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $79.82 and a 12 month high of $158.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.60.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,413,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

