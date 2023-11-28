American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.81.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

NYSE:AMH opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,130.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,130.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,852 shares of company stock worth $2,974,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 93,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

