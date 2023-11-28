NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $249.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.00.

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

NICE stock opened at $194.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $231.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

