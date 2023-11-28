Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
A number of research firms have commented on ET. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ET
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ET opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.92%.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Get ready for Christmas shopping-sprees with these 2 winners
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Upwork underscores the strength of the AI gig economy
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Li Auto smashes estimates proving EVs can be profitable
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.