Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms have commented on ET. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,107,500 shares of company stock worth $15,001,475 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

