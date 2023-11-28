AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) versus Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Critical Comparison

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AlloVir and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

AlloVir presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,117.53%. Given AlloVir’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AlloVir is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir N/A N/A -$168.71 million ($1.68) -0.92 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$2.38 million N/A N/A

This table compares AlloVir and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of AlloVir shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AlloVir has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AlloVir and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A -80.17% -64.20% Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -468.35%

Summary

AlloVir beats Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Novato, California.

