Contrasting The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) and RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Pennant Group and RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Pennant Group presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.26%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

83.8% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Pennant Group and RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 2.39% 12.52% 3.22% RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Pennant Group and RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $473.24 million 0.90 $6.64 million $0.42 33.76 RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $4.50 1.49

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Pennant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, meals, housekeeping, and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. The company operates home health, hospice, and senior living communities throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Bad Neustadt an der Saale, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.