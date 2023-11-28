Head-To-Head Survey: National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) & Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mobiquity Technologies and National CineMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A National CineMedia 0 1 1 0 2.50

National CineMedia has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.11%. Given National CineMedia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -563.23% -418.17% -187.70% National CineMedia 414.03% N/A -5.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and National CineMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and National CineMedia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $4.17 million 0.30 -$8.06 million N/A N/A National CineMedia $249.20 million 1.65 -$28.70 million N/A N/A

Mobiquity Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National CineMedia.

Risk and Volatility

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National CineMedia has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National CineMedia beats Mobiquity Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns. The company also offers data intelligence platform for providing precise data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and MobiExchange is a data-focused technology solution that enables users to rapidly build actionable data and insights for its own use, providing out-of-the box private labeling, flexible branding, content management, user management, user communications, subscriptions, payment, invoices, reporting, gateways to third party platforms, and help desk solutions. In addition, it provides content publisher platform, a single-vendor ad tech operating system with tools for consent management, audience building, a direct advertising interface, and inventory enhancement, that allows publishers to better monetize their opt-in user data and advertising inventory. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company is also engaged in the sale of online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product, as well as a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Noovie Shuffle, Noovie Trivia, and Name That Movie to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

