Brokerages Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target at $167.75

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $167.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.73. F5 has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $169.01.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that F5 will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $362,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,643.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,211 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,350,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 67.0% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in F5 by 12.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

