Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. TD Cowen raised Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of PCRX opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 292.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $49.82.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $163.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.83 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

