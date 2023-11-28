Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives C$14.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.77.

WCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WCP

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2394737 earnings per share for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 48.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,170.00. In related news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 7,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.31 per share, with a total value of C$65,170.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 57,000 shares of company stock worth $573,920. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Free Report

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.