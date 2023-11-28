Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) versus THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Critical Survey

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) and Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares THOR Industries and Trigano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THOR Industries $11.12 billion 0.48 $374.27 million $6.95 14.54 Trigano N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

THOR Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Trigano.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THOR Industries 3.37% 9.77% 5.09% Trigano N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares THOR Industries and Trigano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for THOR Industries and Trigano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THOR Industries 0 6 1 0 2.14 Trigano 0 0 0 0 N/A

THOR Industries currently has a consensus price target of $93.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.47%. Given THOR Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe THOR Industries is more favorable than Trigano.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of THOR Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of THOR Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

THOR Industries beats Trigano on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles. It also provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products to RV and other manufacturers. The company provides its products through independent and non-franchise dealers. THOR Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Trigano

Trigano S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services. It offers its products through dealer networks and distributors, as well as through its online sales site, Triganostore.com. Trigano S.A. was founded in 1935 and is based in Paris, France.

