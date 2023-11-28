Contrasting Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) & CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY)

CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CK Infrastructure and Central Puerto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CK Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A Central Puerto 7.95% 10.26% 7.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CK Infrastructure and Central Puerto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CK Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Puerto 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Central Puerto has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.38%. Given Central Puerto’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Central Puerto is more favorable than CK Infrastructure.

This table compares CK Infrastructure and Central Puerto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CK Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A $62.69 0.38 Central Puerto $95.98 billion 0.01 $146.61 million $0.35 23.66

Central Puerto has higher revenue and earnings than CK Infrastructure. CK Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Puerto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Central Puerto shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Central Puerto shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Central Puerto beats CK Infrastructure on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CK Infrastructure

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses. It is also involved in the production and laying of asphalt; manufacture, distribution, and sale of cement; and property investment and project management activities. The company was formerly known as Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited and changed its name to CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Hutchison Infrastructure Holdings Limited.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto S.A. engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1898 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

