Contrasting e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG – Get Free Report) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kyocera shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of e.Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get e.Digital alerts:

Profitability

This table compares e.Digital and Kyocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.Digital N/A N/A N/A Kyocera 5.38% 3.43% 2.55%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for e.Digital and Kyocera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares e.Digital and Kyocera’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.Digital $700,000.00 0.04 -$1.27 million N/A N/A Kyocera $14.99 billion 1.30 $947.11 million $2.15 25.17

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than e.Digital.

Risk & Volatility

e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyocera has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kyocera beats e.Digital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.Digital

(Get Free Report)

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Kyocera

(Get Free Report)

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants. The Electronic Components Business segment provides various electronic components and devices, including capacitors, crystal devices, connectors, and power semiconductor devices for diverse fields comprising information and communications, industrial equipment, automotive-related, and consumer markets, as well as sensors and control components. The Solutions Business segment offers cutting tools, as well as pneumatic and power tools for automotive-related and general industrial, and construction markets; printers for offices; and communication terminals, such as mobile phones, as well as information systems and telecommunication services. This segment also provides MFPs, commercial inkjet printers, communication modules, displays, and printing devices, as well as information systems and telecommunication, smart energy-related products and services, and solution services, such as document management system. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for e.Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.