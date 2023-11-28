The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.48.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $14,787,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $122.73 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.85 and its 200 day moving average is $162.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.68%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

