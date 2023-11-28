ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) vs. Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Critical Comparison

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) and Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ITOCHU and Redeia Corporación’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITOCHU $103.23 billion N/A $6.00 billion $7.14 11.20 Redeia Corporación $2.12 billion N/A $700.36 million N/A N/A

ITOCHU has higher revenue and earnings than Redeia Corporación.

Dividends

Profitability

ITOCHU pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Redeia Corporación pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. ITOCHU pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares ITOCHU and Redeia Corporación’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITOCHU 5.28% 12.73% 5.24% Redeia Corporación N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ITOCHU and Redeia Corporación, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITOCHU 0 0 0 0 N/A Redeia Corporación 1 1 1 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

ITOCHU has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redeia Corporación has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ITOCHU beats Redeia Corporación on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports. Its Machinery segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operates water and environmental, infrastructure, renewable energy, oil and gas, petrochemical, and independent power producer projects and plants; sells and leases aircraft and related equipment; sells automobiles, construction machinery, electronic systems, industrial machinery, and medical devices; and owns and charters ships. The company's Metals & Minerals segment engages in mining and trading of iron ore, coal, uranium, base metals, and minor metals; trading in non-ferrous metal materials; and processing and trading in steel products. Its Energy & Chemicals segment trades in crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, hydrogen, organic and inorganic chemicals, synthetic resins, household goods, fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and electronic materials, as well as generates and trades in power. The company's Food segment produces, distributes, and retails food products. Its General Products & Realty segment produces and sells paper, pulp, natural rubber, tire, and wood products and materials; develops and operates real estate properties, such as housing, logistics facilities, and other projects; and offers logistics services. The company's ICT & Financial Business segment offers IT solutions, Internet related and venture capital services, mobile telephone equipment and services, BPO, broadcasting and communications, entertainment and content services, outsourcing services for healthcare and preventive medicine, and financial and insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Redeia Corporación

Redeia Corporación, S.A. engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 45,019 kilometers; and has 94,221 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; and telecommunications, financing, reinsurance, line and substation maintenance, technical consultancy, and satellite telecommunications services. In addition, it manages and constructs energy storage facilities and the water cycle; acquires, holds, manages, and administers equity securities; operates satellite communications system and renders space segment services for the geostationary orbital slots; and sells and leases satellites and spatial capacity. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

