Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.95.

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian set a C$38.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Hydro One Announces Dividend

Shares of H stock opened at C$37.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$32.79 and a 52-week high of C$40.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.11%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

