Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $25.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kite Realty Group Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 564.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.