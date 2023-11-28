Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $25.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.57.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.
Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $24.26.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 564.71%.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
