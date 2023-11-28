BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.86. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,276,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,803,000 after buying an additional 73,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 311,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,904,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.