BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.88.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,276,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,803,000 after buying an additional 73,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 311,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,904,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
