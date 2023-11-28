LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGIH. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

LGIH opened at $117.84 on Tuesday. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.30 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $962,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

