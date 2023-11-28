Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. Compass Point raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

NYSE RITM opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 8.0% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

