Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

SAUHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Straumann in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Straumann from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. Straumann has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

