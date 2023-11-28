Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $118.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average is $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $102.75 and a 52 week high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

