Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 319.60 ($4.04).

LGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.17) to GBX 333 ($4.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.33 ($3,069.76). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,321 shares of company stock worth $505,817. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

LGEN opened at GBX 227.10 ($2.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 712.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 269.40 ($3.40). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 219.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 224.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

