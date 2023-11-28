Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on GBNXF shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 35.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

