ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ADC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of ADCT opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,121.94% and a negative net margin of 145.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 155.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 462,500 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 603.1% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 3,257,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 2,794,050 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 83.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,366,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 497,851 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

